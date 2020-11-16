-
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, handling of dry bulk cargo continues going down
In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 49.35 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 9.51 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 6.61 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 9.72 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 8% to 943,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 18% to 214,700 tonnes including 213,300 tonnes of timber (-40%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, at 1,750,157 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
49,149.3
50,010.3
49,351.6
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
6,882.8
7,334.0
6,615.8
90%
Ore
670.1
610.1
751.5
123%
Coal, coke
264.0
168.1
51.3
31%
Mineral fertilizers
5,946.3
6,513.2
5,701.9
88%
Other
2.4
42.6
111.1
up 2.6 times
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
253.7
262.0
214.7
82%
Grain
210.5
220.1
136.5
62%
Other
43.2
41.9
78.2
187%
TIMBER
281.4
358.5
213.3
60%
GENERAL CARGO including:
11,275.7
9,952.0
9,720.9
98%
Ferrous metal
5,104.8
4,159.5
4,244.9
102%
Non-ferrous metal
1,151.2
1,113.6
778.9
70%
Metal scrap
1,586.9
1,253.9
1,492.6
119%
Packaged
1,102.8
1,309.6
1,316.3
101%
Reefer
1,092.6
1,038.9
913.1
88%
including fish
301.2
314.2
243.6
78%
Other
1,237.3
1,076.7
975.1
91%
CONTAINERS
21,619.1
22,896.6
22,130.6
97%
Total teus
1,779,962
1,865,816
1,750,157
94%
including refrigerated containers:
221,918
212,026
216,833
102%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.4
40.4
0.7
2%
RO-RO
1,162.9
1,026.0
943.0
92%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
7,672.2
8,140.8
9,512.6
117%
Oil products
7,672.2
8,140.8
9,512.6
117%
