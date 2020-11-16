2020 November 16 10:38

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020

Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, handling of dry bulk cargo continues going down

In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 49.35 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 9.51 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 6.61 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 9.72 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 8% to 943,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 18% to 214,700 tonnes including 213,300 tonnes of timber (-40%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, at 1,750,157 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.