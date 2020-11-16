  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 16 10:38

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, handling of dry bulk cargo continues going down

    In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 49.35 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 9.51 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 10% to 6.61 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 9.72 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 8% to 943,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 18% to 214,700 tonnes including 213,300 tonnes of timber (-40%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, at 1,750,157 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    49,149.3

    50,010.3

    49,351.6

    99%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    6,882.8

    7,334.0

    6,615.8

    90%

     

    Ore

    670.1

    610.1

    751.5

    123%

     

    Coal, coke

    264.0

    168.1

    51.3

    31%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    5,946.3

    6,513.2

    5,701.9

    88%

     

    Other

    2.4

    42.6

    111.1

    up 2.6 times

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    253.7

    262.0

    214.7

    82%

     

    Grain

    210.5

    220.1

    136.5

    62%

     

    Other

    43.2

    41.9

    78.2

    187%

     

    TIMBER

    281.4

    358.5

    213.3

    60%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    11,275.7

    9,952.0

    9,720.9

    98%

     

    Ferrous metal

    5,104.8

    4,159.5

    4,244.9

    102%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,151.2

    1,113.6

    778.9

    70%

     

    Metal scrap

    1,586.9

    1,253.9

    1,492.6

    119%

     

    Packaged

    1,102.8

    1,309.6

    1,316.3

    101%

     

    Reefer

    1,092.6

    1,038.9

    913.1

    88%

     

    including fish

    301.2

    314.2

    243.6

    78%

     

    Other

    1,237.3

    1,076.7

    975.1

    91%

     

    CONTAINERS

    21,619.1

    22,896.6

    22,130.6

    97%

     

    Total teus

    1,779,962

    1,865,816

    1,750,157

    94%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    221,918

    212,026

    216,833

    102%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1.4

    40.4

    0.7

    2%

     

    RO-RO

    1,162.9

    1,026.0

    943.0

    92%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    7,672.2

    8,140.8

    9,512.6

    117%

     

    Oil products

    7,672.2

    8,140.8

    9,512.6

    117%
Другие новости по темам: Saint-Petersburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies
15:53 A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise
15:30 Colombo Port ranked as world’s 18th best-connected port
15:04 GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam
14:21 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:58 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
13:55 New 12,000 TEU class F-type containership joins Evergreen fleet
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
13:07 Okskaya Shipyard delivers first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 to Astrol
12:40 SCF concludes new project financing for two LNG carriers
12:26 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
12:03 MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"
11:49 Arktika icebreaker leaves for its first working voyage
11:02 Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport
10:38 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 13

2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe
13:46 Yang Ming announces appointment of Patrick Tu as President & COO
12:13 ZIM to launch a New Mexico-Tampa Shuttle Service
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd delivers good result in first nine months of 2020
10:21 Ports welcome freeports milestone amid growing calls for the opportunities to be made available to all regions

2020 November 14

16:15 MSC discusses new just-in-time port call programme at smart ports virtual event
15:32 Guy Platten, Secretary General ICS, awarded prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for services to the maritime sector
14:37 CIIE: Successful trade fair despite COVID-19
13:29 Port of Tacoma launches digital tour amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
12:37 APM Terminals Quetzal delivers donation for COVID-19 emergency in Guatemala
10:51 Port of Rotterdam: LNG becoming increasingly popular in the shipping sector
06:26 PETRONAS marks start of business for LNG bunkering with completion of first delivery

2020 November 13

18:05 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:46 Rosneft’s 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production fell by 9.5% YoY
17:22 Tallinna Sadam reports it financial results for 2020 Q3 and 9 months
17:05 KR completes first drone and crawler hull inspection survey
16:47 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 declined by 3% (detalization)
16:21 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:03 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
15:39 Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades
15:20 Rosmorport announces tender to continue construction of terminal in Pionersky
15:03 Svanehøj is now a full-scope service provider
14:42 HFW helps BIMCO draft industry's first standard contract for autonomous shipping
14:21 Bridge raising period on Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg officially closes from 15 November 2020
14:03 Port of Long Beach survey released for community grants program
13:54 WIND B.V. and TKF take wind power onshore
13:28 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
13:07 Rosmorport announced competition for construction 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 classs
12:51 Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania