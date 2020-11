2020 November 16 12:03

MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"

MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) completed and delivered an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD" (Hull No.1988) at its Chiba Shipyard on 16th November, 2020 to OCEAN GOLD PTE. LTD., Republic of Singapore, the company said in its release.

This is the 1st ship of its "neo87BC", the seventh Eco-Ship line-up of its "neo series".