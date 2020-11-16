  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 16 11:02

    Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport

    As governments come together at the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) to consider important next steps to decarbonise maritime transport, the global shipping industry urgently calls on them to take forward its proposal for an industry-financed, USD 5 billion research and development programme, to catalyse the transformation of the industry from dependence on fossil fuels to operating with zero-carbon energy sources.

    Although total emissions from shipping are about 7% lower than in 2008, there is a limit to what can be achieved so long as ships remain dependent on fossil fuels and global demand for maritime services continues to grow. The carbon reductions required by the IMO target of reducing total emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, will only come from identifying and developing new zero-carbon technologies so that commercially viable zero-carbon ships can begin to operate in the 2030’s.

    There are several potential solutions, such as hydrogen or ammonia produced from renewable energy sources, but these do not yet exist in a scale or form that can be applied to large ocean-going ships. A host of complex technical questions remain to be answered, including safety, storage, distribution, energy density considerations and lifecycle impacts. In short, we do not yet know what the fuels of the future will be.

    The shipping industry has therefore proposed a USD 5 billion R&D programme, to be overseen by IMO and financed through a required R&D contribution of USD 2 per tonne of marine fuel consumed. The R&D programme would be managed through a non-governmental research and development organisation – an International Maritime Research and Development Board or IMRB. The co-sponsors emphasize that for the proposal to work, the R&D contributions need to be compulsory via an IMO regulation, to ensure that all shipping companies globally contribute, in a fair and equitable manner, and that the necessary funds will be generated to achieve the programme’s objectives.

    A number of governments are understood to be positive to the proposal, subject to addressing issues such as governance.

    The Industry is eager to work with governments to ensure that this initiative is implemented as soon as possible and calls on the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee to support the development of the IMRB concept at its critical meeting starting November 16th. The IMO 2050 climate targets can only be achieved with the immediate acceleration of zero-carbon fuels and technologies, and the IMRB is a crucial vehicle for driving the progress needed to build a zero-carbon shipping industry.

    Highlights of the International Maritime Research and Development Board (IMRB) proposal:

    The IMRB would be quasi-independent, subject to IMO Oversight, with the sole duty to accelerate the research and development of low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels, energy sources, propulsion systems and other new GHG reduction technologies, operating under a Charter approved by the IMO.

     An International Maritime Research Fund (IMRF) would provide industry financing for the IMRB research and development programmes, collecting about USD 5 billion over a ten-year period via contributions of USD 2 per tonne of fuel consumed by every ship.

     Other relevant stakeholders such as energy suppliers, technology companies, research and development institutions and foundations would be welcome to participate and contribute to the International Maritime Research Board and its work.

     The IMRB is designed to work itself out of a job in 10-15 years by delivering research and development projects that will then allow commercial entities to provide the technologies and services that will move proven technologies into the global fleet by the 2030s, so that the IMO target for 2050 can be achieved.

    The shipping industry organisations behind the proposal emphasise that the USD 2 contribution is not to be seen as a market-based CO2 reduction measure as it would only exist for a defined technical purpose – the acceleration of R&D for zero-carbon propulsion systems.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies
15:53 A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise
15:30 Colombo Port ranked as world’s 18th best-connected port
15:04 GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam
14:21 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:58 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
13:55 New 12,000 TEU class F-type containership joins Evergreen fleet
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
13:07 Okskaya Shipyard delivers first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 to Astrol
12:40 SCF concludes new project financing for two LNG carriers
12:26 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
12:03 MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"
11:49 Arktika icebreaker leaves for its first working voyage
11:02 Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport
10:38 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 13

2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe
13:46 Yang Ming announces appointment of Patrick Tu as President & COO
12:13 ZIM to launch a New Mexico-Tampa Shuttle Service
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd delivers good result in first nine months of 2020
10:21 Ports welcome freeports milestone amid growing calls for the opportunities to be made available to all regions

2020 November 14

16:15 MSC discusses new just-in-time port call programme at smart ports virtual event
15:32 Guy Platten, Secretary General ICS, awarded prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for services to the maritime sector
14:37 CIIE: Successful trade fair despite COVID-19
13:29 Port of Tacoma launches digital tour amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
12:37 APM Terminals Quetzal delivers donation for COVID-19 emergency in Guatemala
10:51 Port of Rotterdam: LNG becoming increasingly popular in the shipping sector
06:26 PETRONAS marks start of business for LNG bunkering with completion of first delivery

2020 November 13

18:05 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:46 Rosneft’s 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production fell by 9.5% YoY
17:22 Tallinna Sadam reports it financial results for 2020 Q3 and 9 months
17:05 KR completes first drone and crawler hull inspection survey
16:47 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 declined by 3% (detalization)
16:21 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:03 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
15:39 Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades
15:20 Rosmorport announces tender to continue construction of terminal in Pionersky
15:03 Svanehøj is now a full-scope service provider
14:42 HFW helps BIMCO draft industry's first standard contract for autonomous shipping
14:21 Bridge raising period on Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg officially closes from 15 November 2020
14:03 Port of Long Beach survey released for community grants program
13:54 WIND B.V. and TKF take wind power onshore
13:28 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
13:07 Rosmorport announced competition for construction 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 classs
12:51 Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania