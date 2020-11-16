  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 16 10:15

    CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam

    The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest containership powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has completed her first LNG bunkering with Total’s LNG bunker vessel, the Gas Agility, on November 13th, 2020 at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 23,000 TEU containership received around 17,300 m3 of LNG, making it the largest LNG bunkering operation to ever take place, CMA CGM said in its release.
     
    Safe and efficient bunkering operation was performed by the Gas Agility at the Rotterdam World Gateway terminal by means of a ship-to-ship transfer, while the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The supply of LNG was provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. Refueling took approximately 24 hours to complete.
     
    As part of this milestone operation, the carbon footprint of the LNG delivered was further reduced with the introduction of biomethane for approximately 13% of the quantity delivered, through the Guarantee of Origin (GO) certificates mechanism. The biomethane is produced in the Schiphol area in the Netherlands, mainly by organic municipal waste
     
    The pioneering bunkering operation is a ground-breaking development for the global LNG market and concretely demonstrates Total and CMA CGM’s pledge to advance the use of LNG as a marine fuel, the best, immediately available solution in terms of energy transition to help reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport. LNG makes it possible to eliminate almost all the air pollutants generated by the combustion of fossil fuels:
     99% of sulphur oxide emissions;
     99% of fine particles emissions;
     Up to 85% of nitrogen oxide emissions;
     
    A LNG-powered vessel also emits up to 20% less CO2 than conventional fuel-powered systems. The development of bio and synthetic LNG will further drive forward LNG as a viable pathway to support the International Maritime Organization’s strategy on reducing GHG emissions from international shipping.
     
    About CMA CGM
    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.
     
    About Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions
    Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions is Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions is the single point of contact for a full spectrum of solutions with innovative and efficient bunkering services.
     
    About Total
    Total is a broad energy group that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity.

Другие новости по темам: Total, Port of Rotterdam, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 16

10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 13

2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe
13:46 Yang Ming announces appointment of Patrick Tu as President & COO
12:13 ZIM to launch a New Mexico-Tampa Shuttle Service
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd delivers good result in first nine months of 2020
10:21 Ports welcome freeports milestone amid growing calls for the opportunities to be made available to all regions

2020 November 14

16:15 MSC discusses new just-in-time port call programme at smart ports virtual event
15:32 Guy Platten, Secretary General ICS, awarded prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for services to the maritime sector
14:37 CIIE: Successful trade fair despite COVID-19
13:29 Port of Tacoma launches digital tour amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
12:37 APM Terminals Quetzal delivers donation for COVID-19 emergency in Guatemala
10:51 Port of Rotterdam: LNG becoming increasingly popular in the shipping sector
06:26 PETRONAS marks start of business for LNG bunkering with completion of first delivery

2020 November 13

18:05 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:46 Rosneft’s 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production fell by 9.5% YoY
17:22 Tallinna Sadam reports it financial results for 2020 Q3 and 9 months
17:05 KR completes first drone and crawler hull inspection survey
16:47 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 declined by 3% (detalization)
16:21 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:03 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
15:39 Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades
15:20 Rosmorport announces tender to continue construction of terminal in Pionersky
15:03 Svanehøj is now a full-scope service provider
14:42 HFW helps BIMCO draft industry's first standard contract for autonomous shipping
14:21 Bridge raising period on Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg officially closes from 15 November 2020
14:03 Port of Long Beach survey released for community grants program
13:54 WIND B.V. and TKF take wind power onshore
13:28 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
13:07 Rosmorport announced competition for construction 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 classs
12:51 Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania
12:51 PPA releases shipping figures for Oct 2020
12:39 170 Québec towns and cities support the Laurentia project
12:24 World Distribution Services doubles Savannah footprint
12:01 Global Ports launches regular container train service from VSC terminal to Yanino Logistics Park
11:39 DP World Caucedo increases operating capacity with expansion of main berth
11:23 Stena Line charts 25 years of success in Belfast
11:04 Qatar Trade Summit 2020 to be held on 24-25 November 2020
10:47 PSA Antwerp advances supply chain transparency with launch of CALISTA® P!NG+
10:26 2nd Annual Hong Kong Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 1 December 2020
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 13
09:48 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches main part of pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
09:25 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 12

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020