2020 November 16 10:15

Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg

Water bodies are closed for small-size ships excluding special ships

Waterways of Saint-Petersburg are closed for navigation from 16 November 2020 by the decree signed by Kirill Polyakov, head of the Transport Committee of Saint-Petersburg.

Water bodies are closed for small-size ships “excluding special ships ensuring safe navigation, involved in emergency prevention/response activities and environmental operations, repair and maintenance of municipal property, as well as small-size fishing ships”, says the document.