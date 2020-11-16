  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 16 09:43

    Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%

    In January-October 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 19,816,300 tonnes of cargo (-27.5%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 25.9% to 2.13 million tonnes, coal handling fell by 70.7% to 2.5 million tonnes, chemicals – down 16.7% to 1.2 million tonnes, ore – up 5.8% to 507,700 tonnes, wood pellets – up 7% to 1.7 million tonnes, wood chips - up 7.8% to 958,000, sawn timber – down 4% to 272,200 tonnes, oil products  - down 25.7% to 2.23 tonnes.

    The Port’s container throughput fell by 3.5% to 375,676 TEUs.

    In the reporting period, the port welcomed 2,467 cargo ships and 146 passenger ships

    Passenger turnover dropped by 63.3% to 277,457 people with no cruise passengers transported in the reported period.

    Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.

  Subscription

