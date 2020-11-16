  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 16 09:24

    Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures

    Oil prices rose by 1.03-1.4%

    As of November 16 (07:52, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery grew by 1.03% to $43.22 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.4% to $40.69 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

