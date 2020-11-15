  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 15 16:21

    Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Upline CZ s.r.o. (Upline) to supply a diesel-electric Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry crane (RTG) equipped with the Kalmar SmartRail process automation solution for its Obrnice intermodal terminal in the Czech Republic. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2021.

    Founded in 1995, Upline provides services and support in the field of multimodal and intermodal transport terminal services and combined bulk logistics services. The company’s existing equipment fleet at Obrnice includes Kalmar reachstackers.

    The Kalmar RTG combines the best of diesel and electric technology for fuel savings, low emissions and easy maintenance. At 1,000 hours, it has one of the longest maintenance intervals in the industry, and its modular design makes it easy to tailor to customer-specific requirements. Its fuel-efficient diesel engine complies with EU Stage V emissions standards.

    The unit delivered to Upline will be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution, which increases the safety and efficiency of RTG operations and improves visibility for operators with real-time information on rail, gantry position and system status. In addition to handling containers, the crane will also be capable of handling trailers and swap bodies with foldable grapple arms mounted on the spreader, and rotating the loads as needed.

    Josef Melzer, Managing Director, Upline: “The Kalmar team provided excellent support throughout the tendering process to help us secure this purchase. Kalmar has demonstrated its in-depth knowledge of the unique needs of our intermodal operations and is able to provide a flexible solution that matches the requirements laid out in the tender. We are pleased to be able to continue our collaboration.”

    Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA: “We are delighted that our proven RTG platform has been chosen by yet another player in the fast-growing European intermodal market. We are looking forward to supporting Upline with improving the efficiency of their terminal operations together with our local partner E.H.P., who will be providing comprehensive after-sales services to the customer as part of our agreement.”

