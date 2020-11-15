2020 November 15 13:46

Yang Ming announces appointment of Patrick Tu as President & COO

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) held its 352nd Board Meeting on November 12th, 2020 to approve the appointment of Patrick Tu, currently Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President, as President & Chief Operation Officer of the company.



The newly appointed president, Patrick Tu joined Yang Ming in 1992. He held a variety of positions with successive responsibility within the Company. He has extensive experiences in the departments of commercial and strategy development, with broad expertise of business development and liner planning. Previously, Mr. Tu served as Managing Director of Yang Ming Line (Hong Kong) Ltd. and stationed in Shanghai and Ningbo, China for years, which has helped him build up the ability of exploring market opportunities on the frontline. With his vast industrial experiences, he was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President earlier this year.



While the upward trend appears to continue in the global shipping industry for the second half of 2020, it is expected that with the complementary strengths of finance and shipping from Chairman Cheng and President Tu, Yang Ming will be able to build a stronger workforce and achieve higher business growth in the future.