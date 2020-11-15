2020 November 15 12:13

ZIM to launch a New Mexico-Tampa Shuttle Service

ZIM announced the launch of the new Mexico - Tampa shuttle service (MTS), commencing in mid-December, expanding ZIM’s regional network and providing great new options for customers in Mexico & the US.



The new MTS will deploy a 1000-TEU vessel on a weekly, fixed-day schedule between the port of Altamira, Mexico and Tampa, Florida in the US. The service will depart Altamira on Fridays and call at Tampa on Mondays.



On top of the best-in-market 3-day transit time, the new MTS offers many advantages to customers, including

Guaranteed space allocation and container availability (dry, reefer & special equipment)

Calling at ATP Terminal in Altamira to provide the most reliable quality service

Extended cut-off dates and quick IMO Cargo approval process

Door-to-door and end-to-end inland service

Fully dedicated ZIM-operated vessel

Strong, reliable & highly experienced organizations and follow-up in Mexico and the US

ZIM’s exceptional personal customer service combined with its advanced, easy-to-use digital tools

Yoram Dallman, ZIM VP Latin America Business Unit, said: “The new MTS is a valuable addition to our growing regional network, strengthening our position as the fastest-growing ocean carrier in the Mexican market. MTS will enable ZIM customers to benefit from a fast, reliable connection and top-level customer service.”