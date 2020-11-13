2020 November 13 17:46

Rosneft’s 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production fell by 9.5% YoY

The decrease is attributed to larger production cuts under the new OPEC+ Agreement



Rosneft says its 3Q 2020 hydrocarbon production amounted to 4.90 mmboed (60.8 mmtoe), a 3% decrease QoQ. 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production constituted 5.23 mmboed (193.5 mmtoe), a 9.5% decrease YoY.



The company’s 9M 2020 liquids production amounted to 4.19 mmbpd (155.0 mmt), which is a 10.3% decline YoY due to larger production cuts under the new OPEC+ Agreement and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

