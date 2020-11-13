-
2020 November 13 16:21
Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are rising
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $245 pmt (+$15).
Average price of MGO - $335 pmt (+$20).
Average price of ULSFO - $320 pmt (+$20).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $305 pmt (+$20).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $280
- MGO - $365
- ULSFO 0,1% - $360
- VLSFO 0,5% - $335
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.