  • 2020 November 13 16:21

    Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are rising

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $245 pmt (+$15).

    Average price of MGO - $335 pmt (+$20).

    Average price of ULSFO - $320 pmt (+$20).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $305 pmt (+$20).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $280
    - MGO - $365
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $360

    - VLSFO 0,5% - $335

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

