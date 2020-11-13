2020 November 13 16:21

Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are rising

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $245 pmt (+$15).

Average price of MGO - $335 pmt (+$20).

Average price of ULSFO - $320 pmt (+$20).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $305 pmt (+$20).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $280

- MGO - $365

- ULSFO 0,1% - $360

- VLSFO 0,5% - $335



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.