2020 November 13 18:05

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM announces the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond December 15th, 2020:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry, Paying empties

Date of application: From December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond December 15th, 2020

Amount: USD 500 per TEU