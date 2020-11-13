2020 November 13 15:39

Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades

The share of Russian shipyards is increasing unlike that of sea-going ships – expert says



Between 2000 and 2020, Russian shipyards built 291 self-propelled ships of mixed sea/river navigation with 34 more under construction. Thus, domestically built ships in this segment account for 60.2% of the total number of newbuilds or even 73.9% including those under construction, Professor Gennady Yegorov, head of Marine Engineering Bureau, told IAA PortNews.



“Thus, it is Russian shipbuilding, indeed”, he said.

According to the source, the number of ships delivered or being delivered this year is as high as 27 including 23 dry bulk cargo ships and 4 tankers. In 2021, there is a plan to deliver 29 ships, in 2022 – 17 although this data is incomplete.



Gennady Yegorov named Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard as the leader. It built 121 ships (an average of six orders per year from 2000). The company has a capacity of building up to 12 ships of Volga-Don Max type per year.



It is followed by Navashino based Okskaya Shipyard which built 59 self-propelled cargo ships (an average of three ships per year from 2000). Its capacity is up to 10 ships of Volga-Don Max type per year. In 2011-2013 and in 2019-2020, the shipyard used to deliver seven to eight ships per year.

Between 2012 and 2019, Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard built 13 ships of the mentioned class, two units per year on the average with five units delivered in 2013. The capacity is up to 8-10 units per year.

In the reporting period, China built 68 ships (14%) with one unit under construction; Turkey - 60 (12%) with three units under construction; Ukraine - 25 (5%) with five under construction; Romania - 18 ships; Vietnam - 8 ships; the Netherlands 5 ships; Bulgaria – 4 ships; Germany – 2 ships; Poland – 1 ship, Azerbaijan – 1 ship of mixed navigation and 3 more under construction.

Professor Gennady Yegorov emphasized that the market needs ships of different types and sizes, not only Volga-Don Max ships.