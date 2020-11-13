  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 13 15:39

    Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades

    The share of Russian shipyards is increasing unlike that of sea-going ships – expert says

    Between 2000 and 2020, Russian shipyards built 291 self-propelled ships of mixed sea/river navigation with 34 more under construction. Thus, domestically built ships in this segment account for 60.2% of the total number of newbuilds or even 73.9% including those under construction, Professor Gennady Yegorov, head of Marine Engineering Bureau, told IAA PortNews.

    “Thus, it is Russian shipbuilding, indeed”, he said.

    According to the source, the number of ships delivered or being delivered this year is as high as 27 including 23 dry bulk cargo ships and 4 tankers.  In 2021, there is a plan to deliver 29 ships, in 2022 – 17 although this data is incomplete.

    Gennady Yegorov named Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard as the leader. It built 121 ships (an average of six orders per year from 2000). The company has a capacity of building up to 12 ships of Volga-Don Max type per year.

    It is followed by Navashino based Okskaya Shipyard which built 59 self-propelled cargo ships (an average of three ships per year from 2000). Its capacity is up to 10 ships of Volga-Don Max type per year. In 2011-2013 and in 2019-2020, the shipyard used to deliver seven to eight ships per year.

    Between 2012 and 2019, Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard built 13 ships of the mentioned class, two units per year on the average with five units delivered in 2013. The capacity is up to 8-10 units per year.

    In the reporting period, China built 68 ships (14%) with one unit under construction; Turkey - 60 (12%) with three units under construction; Ukraine - 25 (5%) with five under construction; Romania - 18 ships; Vietnam - 8 ships; the Netherlands 5 ships; Bulgaria – 4 ships; Germany – 2 ships; Poland – 1 ship, Azerbaijan – 1 ship of mixed navigation and 3 more under construction.

    Professor Gennady Yegorov emphasized that the market needs ships of different types and sizes, not only Volga-Don Max ships.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 13

18:05 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:46 Rosneft’s 9M 2020 average daily hydrocarbon production fell by 9.5% YoY
17:22 Tallinna Sadam reports it financial results for 2020 Q3 and 9 months
17:05 KR completes first drone and crawler hull inspection survey
16:47 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 declined by 3% (detalization)
16:21 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:03 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
15:39 Russia accounts for construction of 60% of mixed sea/river navigation ships over two recent decades
15:20 Rosmorport announces tender to continue construction of terminal in Pionersky
15:03 Svanehøj is now a full-scope service provider
14:42 HFW helps BIMCO draft industry's first standard contract for autonomous shipping
14:21 Bridge raising period on Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg officially closes from 15 November 2020
14:03 Port of Long Beach survey released for community grants program
13:54 WIND B.V. and TKF take wind power onshore
13:28 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
13:07 Rosmorport announced competition for construction 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 classs
12:51 Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania
12:51 PPA releases shipping figures for Oct 2020
12:39 170 Québec towns and cities support the Laurentia project
12:24 World Distribution Services doubles Savannah footprint
12:01 Global Ports launches regular container train service from VSC terminal to Yanino Logistics Park
11:39 DP World Caucedo increases operating capacity with expansion of main berth
11:23 Stena Line charts 25 years of success in Belfast
11:04 Qatar Trade Summit 2020 to be held on 24-25 November 2020
10:47 PSA Antwerp advances supply chain transparency with launch of CALISTA® P!NG+
10:26 2nd Annual Hong Kong Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 1 December 2020
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 13
09:48 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches main part of pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
09:25 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 12

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020
15:20 dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm
15:14 HHLA posts results for January - September 2020
14:52 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL
14:33 Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service
14:04 Bunker market sees slight increase of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:30 NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating crane shipped for export 2.5 million tons of agricultural commodities
13:05 Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future
12:49 Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction
12:22 Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW
12:01 MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes
11:23 Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic
11:00 Wärtsilä and CBO to partner in Latin America’s first hybrid vessel upgrade project
10:42 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
10:05 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
10:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 12
09:59 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea
09:26 Oil prices continue rising
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of November 11

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel