2020 November 14 12:37

APM Terminals Quetzal delivers donation for COVID-19 emergency in Guatemala

APM Terminals Quetzal reaffirms its commitment to support the country during the COVID-19 emergency through the donation of Q.2,000,000.00 in essential medical supplies and equipment, delivered to the Government of Guatemala.



The contribution consisted of 11,500 surgical masks, 9,500 pairs of sterile gloves, 5,000 safety glasses, 5 adult/paediatric pulmonary ventilators and 3 defibrillators. The donation was received by representatives of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala in August and October 2020.



“The COVID-19 emergency continues in the country, and to help address it, through constant communication with the authorities, we have been able to identify the equipment needed to strengthen the health system. On behalf of APM Terminals we make this delivery to contribute to the recovery of patients in Guatemala”, said Gabriel Corrales, Managing Director of APM Terminals Quetzal.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, APM Terminals Quetzal, as a temporary customs warehouse and port terminal in Guatemala, has maintained its port operations in order to keep the country supplied, closely following the recommendations established by national authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).



