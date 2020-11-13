  The version for the print

    Rosmorport announces tender to continue construction of terminal in Pionersky

    Initial contract price exceeds RUB 6 billion

    FSUE Rosmorport has announced a competition in an electronic form for execution of works on construction of port infrastructure in the seaport of Kaliningrad - international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region.

    According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) contract price – RUB 6,171,086,563.

    The deadline for application of bids – 7 December 2020 with the results to be announced on December 10.

    The works are to be completed by 20 December 2022.

    The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order by the Ministry of Transport in cooperation with Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), FSUE Rosmorport and Kaliningrad Region Government in the framework of the Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

    The project is expected to ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers  and 312 calls of ferries with 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.  

    The works had been suspended from summer 2019. Disruption of the construction deadlines should be attributed to two factors: damage of the construction structures by a storm in January 2019 and nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

    FSUE Rosmorport earlier acknowledged GT Sever LLC (Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region) as the winner of the e-tender announced to select an organization for adjustment (development) of project documentation on “Construction of sea port infrastructure in the port of Kaliningrad”. According to the unified procurement information system, the international sea terminal in Pionersky (Kaliningrad Region) is intended for cruise and passenger ships.

    The international maritime terminal in the Kaliningrad Region is one of the largest infrastructure projects of the North-Western Federal District. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build berths for receiving cruise vessels with a maximum passenger flow through the marine terminal in the amount of 250 thousand people per year, as well as a maximum cargo flow of up to 80 thousand units of freight transport per year, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the Kaliningrad region in the field of sea ferry and cruise transportation.

