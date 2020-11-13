2020 November 13 14:21

Bridge raising period on Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg officially closes from 15 November 2020

Navigation and bridge raising period on the Neva, Bolshaya Neva and Malaya Neva rivers will continue till November 30



The bridge raising period on the Neva river arms in Saint-Petersburg will be officially closed from 15 November 2020. According to Saint-Petersburg Committee for Transport Infrastructure Development, the decision is applicable to the Sampsoniyevsky, Grenadersky and Kantemirovsky bidges.



When the navigation season is over, bridges can be raised if necessary on special occasions.





