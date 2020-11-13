2020 November 13 13:07

Rosmorport announced competition for construction 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 classs

The ship will be built under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure

FSUE Rosmorport says it has announced a competition for construction of a line diesel-electric icebreaker of Icebreaker7 class with a capacity of 18MW.

The tender documentation will be placed at the state procurement website. The ship will be built under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure until 2024.

Diesel-electric icebreaker of Project 21900М2 is intended for ensuring year-round operation of freezing ports in the North-West Basin of Russia.

FSUE Rosmorport and Pella OJSC signed a state contract on construction of an 18 MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 class in 2019. The works under the contract estimated at RUB 7.540 billion will be financed by the federal budget. The ship was laid down by Sietas shipyard in Germany in late October 2020.

The new icebreakers of Project 21900М2 are to be based on 21900М design and a detailed design developed by Vympel Design Bureau and financed by FSUE Rosmorport. The new design complies with the recent requirements of international conventions including those on reduction of hazardous emissions from ships.



Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, draft – 8.5 m, speed - 17 knots, displacement – 14,300 t, propulsion power – 18 MW, class notation - КМ Icebreaker7 [2] AUT1-ICS FF2 EPP ECO BWM HELIDECK Special purpose ship.



Related link:

FSUE Rosmorport signs contract with Pella shipyard on construction of 18 MW icebreaker>>>>