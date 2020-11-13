2020 November 13 15:03

Svanehøj is now a full-scope service provider

The pump manufacturer Svanehøj has acquired FORCE Technology’s Marine Equipment Service department, the company said in its release. This means that Svanehøj becomes a full-scope cargo system service provider with competencies in servicing and calibrating pumps, compressors, valves and instrumentation.



Svanehøj’s acquisition of FORCE Technology’s Marine Equipment Service is part of an ambitious growth strategy launched in connection with a change of ownership in the autumn of 2018. At that time, investment company Solix acquired the then Wärtsila Pumps, with the well-known pump brands Svanehøj, Hamworthy Pumps, Eureka and Dolphin, and established the Svanehøj Group with headquarters in Denmark.



The goal for Svanehøj Group is to triple revenue over a 5-year period up to 2023, and part of the growth will be achieved through investments in the service business. Last year, Svanehøj and its sister company Hamworthy Pumps opened a large service centre in Singapore, and with the new acquisition of FORCE Technology’s Service Department Svanehøj has put itself at the forefront of servicing LPG carriers.



With the acquisition of FORCE Technology Marine Equipment Service, Svanehøj Group has 260 employees, of whom almost 150 are working out of Denmark. The rest are employed in Singapore, UK, Japan or China.



About Svanehøj Group A/S

Svanehøj Group designs and manufactures specialised deep well and in-line pumps for vital applications in areas such as relief of liquefied gas, management of gas fuel, engine cooling, fire protection and scrubber technology. Svanehøj Group employs 260 people in Denmark, Singapore, Japan, China and the UK. The company manufactures the brands SVANEHØJ (Denmark), Hamworthy Pumps (Singapore), Eureka and Dolphin (UK).