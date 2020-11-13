2020 November 13 14:42

HFW helps BIMCO draft industry's first standard contract for autonomous shipping

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW is helping shipping association BIMCO draft the industry's first standard contract for the operation of autonomous vessels, BIMCO said in its release.

The new standard contract will be based on the SHIPMAN 2009 agreement for use with autonomous ships, and is expected to be published in 2021. HFW is the only law firm on BIMCO's drafting committee. Its team is led by Gudmund Bernitz and Henry Clack.

HFW has helped BIMCO draft several standard contract and clauses, including its first cyber security clause, the industry's first standard offshore decommissioning contact, and two clauses relating to the International Maritime Organization's 2020 sulphur emission rules.

ABOUT HFW

HFW is a leading global law firm in the aerospace, commodities, construction, energy and resources, insurance, and shipping sectors. The firm has more than 600 lawyers, including 185 partners, based in offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.