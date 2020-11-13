2020 November 13 12:51

PPA releases shipping figures for Oct 2020

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes (Mt) for October 2020, the PPA statistics figures show.



This throughput was an 11 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2019.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.2Mt of which 47Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was an 11 per cent increase from October 2019.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 194,000 tonnes, a decrease of 14 per cent from the same month in 2019.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.4Mt, an increase of 11 per cent from October 2019.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 80,000 tonnes, a decrease of 10 per cent from the same month in 2019.