2020 November 13 11:04

Qatar Trade Summit 2020 to be held on 24-25 November 2020

The summit will be held as a virtual event

Qatar Trade Summit 2020 organized by Nispana Innovative Platforms is to be held on 24-25 November 2020. The event will bring the collective intelligence of stakeholders and also the acumen of visionary speakers in an effort to catalyze collaboration between the public & private stakeholders to exchange knowledge & share best practices to address some of the issues concerning cargo, shipping and logistics in Qatar and will host Key Government Stake Holders, Port Authorities, Terminal Operating Companies, Supply chain Professionals, Freight forwarders, Air Cargo companies, Shipping line senior Management, Export Managers etc. to come together and discuss about the best practices followed by experts from more than 20 countries in areas of Sea and Air Cargo movement, Supply Chain and Logistics through some of the best case studies to enable Qatar to be an emerging logistical trade hub in the Middle East.

Read more on the Events page >>>>