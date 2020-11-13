2020 November 13 10:26

2nd Annual Hong Kong Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 1 December 2020

Capital Link says its 2nd Annual Hong Kong Maritime Forum will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:10pm (Hong Kong) as a digital event. The event is held in cooperation with the Hong Kong Government and InvestHK.



The Forum will discuss hot topics of critical significance for the industry and Hong Kong, featuring industry leaders from the global and the Hong Kong maritime communities.

