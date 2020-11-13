  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 13 09:25

    Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns

    Oil prices fell by 1.52-1.85%

    As of November 13 (07:24, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery fell by 1.52% to $42.87 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.85% to $40.36 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 November 13

11:04 Qatar Trade Summit 2020 to be held on 24-25 November 2020
10:47 PSA Antwerp advances supply chain transparency with launch of CALISTA® P!NG+
10:26 2nd Annual Hong Kong Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 1 December 2020
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 13
09:48 Sevmorzavod shipyard launches main part of pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700
09:25 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 12

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020
15:20 dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm
15:14 HHLA posts results for January - September 2020
14:52 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL
14:33 Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service
14:04 Bunker market sees slight increase of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:30 NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating crane shipped for export 2.5 million tons of agricultural commodities
13:05 Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future
12:49 Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction
12:22 Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW
12:01 MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes
11:23 Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic
11:00 Wärtsilä and CBO to partner in Latin America’s first hybrid vessel upgrade project
10:42 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
10:05 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
10:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 12
09:59 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea
09:26 Oil prices continue rising
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of November 11

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel
17:42 Processing factory being installed on supertrawler "Captain Vdovichenko"
17:14 ABP celebrates the completion of the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at the Port of Hull
16:51 Finland tightens legislation on management of vessel waste in ports
16:29 Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)
16:04 PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley
15:33 Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%
15:04 Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway
14:37 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
14:36 Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship
14:15 Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
13:29 Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June
13:01 Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai
12:38 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y
12:15 Aker Solutions completes the merger with Kvaerner
11:49 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for December 2020
11:24 Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight
11:02 Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts
10:30 Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:13 Proman Stena Bulk to promote a greener shipping future with additional methanol-ready vessel
10:09 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
09:46 Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 11
09:25 Oil prices rise in response to growth of US reserves