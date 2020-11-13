2020 November 13 09:25

Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns

Oil prices fell by 1.52-1.85%

As of November 13 (07:24, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery fell by 1.52% to $42.87 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.85% to $40.36 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.