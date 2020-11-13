  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 13 09:12

    Baltic Dry Index as of November 12

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 1.49%

    On 12 November 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 1,124 points, down 17 points (-1.49%) versus the level of November 11.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 November 13

