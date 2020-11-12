2020 November 12 18:07

MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company won the “Ship of the Year” award at the Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020, which was held on 6 November in Shanghai, China, the company said in its release.

MSC clinched the award for MSC FEBE, one of the ships from our latest Gülsün-Class of 23,000+ TEU vessels that has been added in 2019-2020 to our global shipping network. MSC FEBE was named the winning vessel among entries based on its energy efficiency, environmental impact, sustainability, adoption of new technology, safety and security.

Built at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Geoje shipyard in South Korea, MSC FEBE, with a total capacity of 23,756 TEU, sets a new standard in container shipping. MSC FEBE, along with her 10 sister ships in this class, are designed for the busiest trade lanes due to their high capacity. Currently, MSC FEBE is deployed on MSC’s Asia-Europe trade.

State-of-the-art design and engineering minimises the wind resistance, resulting in lower fuel consumption and maximising energy efficiency. MSC FEBE is also one of MSC’s vessels that obtained first in the world, a top "FCS notation" from the classification society DNV GL - Maritime in relation to fire safety on board. MSC FEBE boasts a new dual-tower fire-fighting system with high-capacity pumps and world’s first on-deck firefighting monitors, installed to further enhance the safety of seafarers onboard and protect cargo carried across the whole deck of the ship. In addition, a unique thermal camera system was installed on MSC FEBE, to monitor irregularities and alert the crew to potential fires.

The Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020 is one of the first major international shipping awards to be held physically since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The event was co-organised by the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), the first whole-listed port enterprise in China. The event was attended by over 200 guests in person with hundreds more joining globally online.