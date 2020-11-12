2020 November 12 17:47

Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030

In 2020, Russian seaports’ capacity is to grow by 27 million tonnes



FSUE Rosmorport is a customer under 35 projects on construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities foreseen by the Federal Project “Development of Sea Ports” under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure until 2024. As Rosmorport told IAA PortNews, the company's investments in port infrastructure till 2030 are to exceed RUB 19 billion of its own resources.



Among the projects are the construction of a coal handling facility in the Muchke Bay of Vanino port, the first turn of which was put into operation in September 2020. The first phase of the terminal has annual throughput capacity of 12 million tonnes. The second phase foresees its expansion to 24 million tonnes by 2023. The terminal of VaninoTransUgol (a company of the Kolmar GC) is primarily intended for handling of high quality coking coals mined in the South Yakutia by the Denisovsky and the Inaglinsky MPC as well as other coal mining enterprises.

Besides, dredging is underway for the development of water areas at the terminal of Ultramar LLC in the Port of Ust-Luga (for handling of mineral fertilizers) and the terminal in the Sukhodol Bay (for handling of coal).



In August 2020, FSBI “Marine Rescue Service” started the construction of a ferry-passenger berth in the Ugolnye Kopi village (Chukotka Autonomous Okrug) by the order of FSUE “Rosmorport”. The project, which is planned to be completed in the fall of 2021, provides for the construction of freight, passenger/freight and passenger berths.



In September 2020, Rosmorport signed a contract with FSBI Marine Rescue Service for the reconstruction of the Vanino-Kholmsk road-rail ferry crossing at Khomsk seaport. The implementation of this project will significantly improve passenger and transport ferry connection between Sakhalin and the mainland.

Besides, an agreement on cooperation under the LUGAPORT project (construction of a multipurpose terminal facility in the port of Ust-Luga) was signed by Rosmorport and Novotrans Group in September 2020. The agreement foresees that Rosmorport will create federally owned facilities including development of the water area and installation of aids to navigation. The terminal water area is to occupy 98 hectares and to have a depth of up to 17.5 meters with a scope of dredging estimated at 11.5 million cbm. That will let the terminal accommodate Panamax ships.

Rosmorport also continues development of project documentation for other ambitious projects including LNG handling facility in the Murmansk Region, reconstruction of the Kaliningrad seaway canal as well as development of GMDSS facilities under the federal project “Northern Sea Route”.



Implementation of activities foreseen by federal project “Sea Ports of Russia” is to ensure the increase of Russian seaports’ capacity to 1.3 billion tonnes by 2024.



By today, implementation of six activities insured the growth of seaports’ capacity by 26 million tonnes per year. Among them are reconstruction of Murmansk port’s second cargo district facilities (growth by 2 million tonnes), reconstruction of a container terminal in Baltiysk of the Kaliningrad Region (growth by 1.5 million tonnes), Construction of Berth No 38 in the port of Novorossiysk (growth by 3.5 million tonnes), comprehensive development of Vostochny-Nakhodka hub (growth by 16.5 million tonnes), construction of the regasification terminal in the Kaliningrad Region (growth by 2 million tonnes), construction of the coal terminal near Cape Otkryty in the Primorsky Territory (Port Vera LLC) (growth by 0.45 million tonnes in 2019).



In 2020, the capacity of seaports is to grow by 27 million tonnes with the completion of Phase 1 of the specialized coal handling facility in the Muchke Bay of Vanino port (growth by 12 million tonnes), Phase 1 of Ultramar’s terminal for mineral fertilizers in the port of Ust-Luga (growth by 5 million tonnes), dry bulk cargo terminal in the port of Taman (growth by 10 million tonnes).