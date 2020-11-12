  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 12 17:04

    ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping

    A new report from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has laid bare the scale of the industry’s decarbonisation challenge. It also sets the scene for governments to back an industry proposal to form a global $5bn R&D fund to de-risk future investment.

    The report warns that a failure by governments to support the industry’s initiative to accelerate R&D risks trillions of dollars of investment being misallocated, making it impossible for the sector to decarbonise. The report, 'Catalysing the Fourth Propulsion Revolution', looks at different options to help decarbonise shipping and achieve the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets established by the industry’s global regulator, the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

    These include the use of Ammonia, Hydrogen, and Batteries to power the global fleet. However, the report finds that currently, zero carbon fuels are not available at the size and scale needed to drive decarbonisation. While there are several promising potential zero-carbon fuels and technologies, the emissions reductions called for by the international community and industry require a huge amount of research and development before they can become viable.

    This represents a ‘financial iceberg’ for the industry, as pressure to regulate emissions is currently moving faster than supply chains’ ability to keep pace. Without innovation and a massive scaling-up of research and development, there is a significant risk of stranded assets that will impact nation states, the finance community and the shipping industry. International shipping is integral to the global economy, transporting about 90% of global trade volumes. It also currently has to use four million barrels of oil a day - 4% of global oil production, or equivalent to a third of the daily production of Saudi Arabia.

    The energy needed to power one large container ship across the ocean in a single day is the same needed to power 50,000 homes. Shipowners are acutely aware of the need to decarbonise, something that can only be done with the development of a new generation of technologies and new zero-emission fuels. New fuels urgently need to be developed along with novel propulsion systems, upgraded vessels and an entirely new global refuelling network.

    The report examines three alternative fuels in more detail:  ‘Green’ Ammonia - one of the most promising low-emission fuels, with the IEA predicting that its use for shipping will reach 130m tonnes by 2070, twice as much as was used worldwide for fertiliser production in 2019. However, it is less energy dense that oil, meaning ships will consume up to five times as much fuel by volume. Ammonia production would have to rise by 440 million tonnes – more than treble current production – requiring 750 gigawatts of renewable energy.

    This means that shipping alone would consume 60% of the world’s current renewable energy production of 2,537 gigawatts.  Hydrogen - emits no carbon but its current commercial production emits large amount of the GHG, negating its green credentials. However, research is underway to prevent this. Similar to ammonia, fuel density is poor, and a new bunkering system would also be required.

    Hydrogen use could reach 12 million tonnes in 2070, equivalent to 16% of 2019 global maritime bunker demand and 16% of today’s global hydrogen use.  Fuel Cells and Batteries - the battery challenge is just as great: a typical container vessel would require the power of 10,000 Tesla S85 batteries every single day meaning that it would require 70,000 batteries in order to sail for a week. Wind power could complement electric vessels, although the current view is that they will only be viable for short-distance trips, but this could change with increased R&D.

    To upscale these and other infant technologies into adoptable solutions, large levels of investment in R&D is required. Operational improvements alone cannot achieve the 90% efficiency targets needed to reach the IMO 2050 goal of halving emissions compared to 2008. Instead, commercially viable zero-carbon technologies must be available by 2030. Trillions of dollars of investment will rely on the success of such initiatives to identify the right zero-carbon technologies of tomorrow.

Другие новости по темам: ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020
15:20 dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm
15:14 HHLA posts results for January - September 2020
14:52 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL
14:33 Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service
14:04 Bunker market sees slight increase of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:30 NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating crane shipped for export 2.5 million tons of agricultural commodities
13:05 Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future
12:49 Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction
12:22 Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW
12:01 MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes
11:23 Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic
11:00 Wärtsilä and CBO to partner in Latin America’s first hybrid vessel upgrade project
10:42 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
10:05 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
10:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 12
09:59 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea
09:26 Oil prices continue rising
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of November 11

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel
17:42 Processing factory being installed on supertrawler "Captain Vdovichenko"
17:14 ABP celebrates the completion of the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at the Port of Hull
16:51 Finland tightens legislation on management of vessel waste in ports
16:29 Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)
16:04 PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley
15:33 Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%
15:04 Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway
14:37 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
14:36 Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship
14:15 Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
13:29 Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June
13:01 Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai
12:38 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y
12:15 Aker Solutions completes the merger with Kvaerner
11:49 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for December 2020
11:24 Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight
11:02 Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts
10:30 Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:13 Proman Stena Bulk to promote a greener shipping future with additional methanol-ready vessel
10:09 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
09:46 Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 11
09:25 Oil prices rise in response to growth of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 10

2020 November 10

18:01 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill
17:59 Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards
17:44 Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport
17:16 USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion
16:28 Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021
16:05 Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV