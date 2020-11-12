2020 November 12 15:41

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020

Handling of fish products fell as well

In January-October 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 187,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 12.7% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 5% to 156,400 tonnes.

In October, the company’s throughput fell by 11% to 21,100 tonnes including 19,700 tonnes of fish (-7.1%). In October, the port handled 58 ships including 40 ships carrying fish.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.