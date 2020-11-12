2020 November 12 15:20

dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm

dship Carriers has successfully transported a 750-metric-ton Pile Installation Frame (PIF), measuring 33.5 x 33.5 x 29 meters, as well as other offshore and seabed equipment from Rotterdam, Netherlands to An Ping, Taiwan, the company said in its release.

dship Carriers was awarded by Seaway 7 for this offshore windfarm project. dship Carriers executed the project using the company’s newly acquired MV Bruce, the latest vessel in a new series of economic F-500 multi-purpose heavy lift vessels as part of dship Carriers’ fleet expansion program.

With a 75-meter-long main cargo hold, adjustable tween decks and various stowage options, MV Bruce is perfectly suited for executing projects in the renewable energy industry.

The offshore renewables installation units, with a total volume of 36,964 cubic meters and an overall weight of 3,328 metric tons, required intensive engineering work to ensure their safe transportation and an overall successful project execution.

dship’s access to expert teams of naval architects and engineers with a shipbuilding and offshore installation background, ensured for proper and detailed preparation from the very beginning. These included structural and hydrostatic analysis as well as ship motion & hydrodynamic analysis.

Due to the small footprint of the Pile Installation Frame (PIF) and the high load, a special load-spreading design with Heavy Lift Platforms (HLP) was developed for the hatch covers.

After arrival of the cargo in An Ping, Taiwan, the final installation of the pin piles was executed by Seaway 7’s vessel Seaway Yudin.