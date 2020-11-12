2020 November 12 14:52

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL

The ship named Marlin is intended for Globus LLC

Severnaya Verf shipyard has launched a longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL today, 12 November 2020, reports IAA PortNews correspondent. The ship named Marlin is intended for Globus LLC established by the association of the Arkhangelsk Region’s fishing farms.



The ceremony has been attended by Ilya Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery; Aleksandr Beglov, Governor of Saint-Petersburg; Aleksandr Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region; Sergey Mitin, First Deputy to the Chaiman of the ad hoc committee of the Federation Council; Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard; and representatives of the customer.



The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 18 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 and four long-liners of Project 200101 for NOREBO; three longline factory vessels of Project МТ1112XL for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship МТ1112XL named Marlin for Globus LLC (Marlin).

A longline factory vessel features high-technology and ecological fishing method with automated installation and hauling lines, with equipment for complete, non-waste processing and storage of the catch directly on board the ship. The longliner reference design documents was developed by Norway based Marin Teknikk AS. Detailed engineering, technological and operational documentation will be developed by a Russian naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

The vessel’s displacement is over 2,000 tonnes, length - 58.6 meters, width - 13 meters.

As of today, the mechanism of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards has been foreseen by contracts signed for construction of 53 ships with total investment of RUB 171 billion: 28 for the Far East Basin and 25 for the Northern Basin. By 2024, modernization of the fishing fleet will cover 40% in the Far East and 80% in the North.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

