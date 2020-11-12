2020 November 12 14:33

Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is to launch a new weekly Europe - West Africa Service (EWX) to deliver a more efficient and comprehensive service network.

The first voyage will commence in February 2021. The port rotation is as follows:

Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Tangier – Dakar – Tema – Abidjan – Hamburg

As a dedicated service between Europe and West Africa, EWX will offer competitive transit times and direct services. By calling at Algeciras and Tangier ports, ONE will also provide transhipment connections linking West Africa from areas such as the Mediterranean, North America and Asia.