  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 12 12:49

    Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction

    The Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. has formally launched a procedure to select a private partner for the “Construction of the Outer Port in the Port of Gdynia” project. According to the PGA press release, the procedure is conducted in the form of a competitive dialogue – the most optimal form of conducting an order provided for in the Public Procurement Law and Public-Private Partnership Act, for large infrastructure projects.

    The launch of the competitive dialogue is one of the key milestones of the Outer Port in the Port of Gdynia project.

    With the publication of the announcement, an important stage of work in the economic, financial, legal and technical area was completed by a transaction advisor, which is a consortium of companies: Ernst & Young sp. z o. o., Domański Zakrzewski Palinka sp. k., Databout sp. z o.o.

    The next step will be to select, from among all the applications, a maximum of 5 entities (or their consortia) to be interviewed through a competitive dialogue. During the dialogue, the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. will make available to its participants a set of documents such as efficiency assessment, feasibility study, environmental analyses and multi-discipline concepts. The effect of the competitive dialogue will be the submission of offers from which the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. will choose the most advantageous one. A PPP agreement for the design, construction and operation of the new terminal will be signed with the winning entity, which will bind the Port of Gdynia Authority for over 30 years.

    The deadline for submitting applications for admission to the qualification procedure is scheduled for 15 January 2021.

    It is extremely important that the Outer Port project is currently the only one on the market to receive funding for the construction of access infrastructure in the form of the necessary breakwaters. In addition, PKP PLK's current investment in Gdynia Port station, worth PLN 1.53 billion, has a track reserve for the needs of the Outer Port. The modernisation of line 201, which provides the Outer Port with a collision-free connection to the south of Poland and Europe, is also in progress.

    This is a very important project for the PPP market. The implementation of this investment in the form of a public-private partnership shows that today, in times that are not the easiest for the economy, we are effectively using various sources of financing for public investment. Despite the pandemic, we are not slowing down and the procedure for selecting a private partner was announced in accordance with the announced deadline

    Waldemar Buda, Deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Policy, Government Plenipotentiary for Public-Private Partnership

    At the same time, the Management Board of the Company is in the final stage of agreeing with the city of Gdynia the details regarding the Droga Czerwona [Red Road]. This investment has provisions in the act as to the precise amounts allocated for the road construction from the state budget year to year.

    All this makes the interest in the project very high.

    The steady increase in transhipments and good forecasts for the coming years are a strong argument for developing the Port of Gdynia. Over the last 3 years, investments made or commenced in the Port of Gdynia amount to over PLN 1 billion. The Outer Port is a strategic investment, which is under construction. We want to continue the vision of Eng. Tadeusz Wenda and Eugeniusz Kwiatkowski, so that the Port of Gdynia can be a generator of economic development of the country for the next decades, says Adam Meller – President of the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A.

    In the case of such investments, cooperation between the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A., whose role is to create appropriate conditions for road and rail access to the port, and the private partner ensuring the success of the entire project, is crucial. A private partner must be a world-class operator able to attract cargo to the Port of Gdynia – Maciej Ziomek, Associate Partner at EY Transaction Advisory Services Transport & Infrastructure Sectors Leader.

    The Outer Port is a strategic investment of the Port of Gdynia. The project, as a priority task of the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A., has received the approval of the Government of the Republic of Poland and has been included in the governmental draft Programme for the Development of Polish Seaports until 2020 (with an outlook to 2030). The deepwater Outer Port will be built on the base of the existing Nabrzeże Śląskie [Silesian Quay] – on artificial land extending beyond the current protective breakwater. Its construction has become a necessity in the face of growing market competition and forecasts of the demand for container transhipment in Polish seaports, which is expected to grow to around 9.5 million TEU in 2050. The Outer Port, as a jetty constituting a landed sea area, increasing the port area by 151 ha and the transhipment capacity by 2.5 million TEU.

    The aim of the construction of the Outer Port is to enable the service in the Port of Gdynia of container ocean-going vessels with Baltmax parameters, i.e. up to 430 metres long (in the long term up to 490 metres), up to 60 metres wide (in the long term up to about 70 metres) and up to 15.5 metres draught.

    The construction of the Outer Port will have a positive impact on the development of the labour market in Gdynia, directly generating about 700 jobs in the Outer Port itself and over 4,200 in the surrounding industry.

    The Port of Gdynia is an important link in the Trans-European Baltic Adriatic Corridor, which plays
    a very important role as one of the most important development levers for Central Europe. This corridor is approximately 2,400 km long and connects key transport regions from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Slovenia and Italy, which are also links in the Three Seas Initiative.

Другие новости по темам: Gdynia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020
15:20 dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm
15:14 HHLA posts results for January - September 2020
14:52 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL
14:33 Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service
14:04 Bunker market sees slight increase of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:30 NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating crane shipped for export 2.5 million tons of agricultural commodities
13:05 Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future
12:49 Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction
12:22 Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW
12:01 MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes
11:23 Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic
11:00 Wärtsilä and CBO to partner in Latin America’s first hybrid vessel upgrade project
10:42 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
10:05 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
10:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 12
09:59 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea
09:26 Oil prices continue rising
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of November 11

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel
17:42 Processing factory being installed on supertrawler "Captain Vdovichenko"
17:14 ABP celebrates the completion of the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at the Port of Hull
16:51 Finland tightens legislation on management of vessel waste in ports
16:29 Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)
16:04 PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley
15:33 Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%
15:04 Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway
14:37 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
14:36 Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship
14:15 Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
13:29 Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June
13:01 Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai
12:38 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y
12:15 Aker Solutions completes the merger with Kvaerner
11:49 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for December 2020
11:24 Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight
11:02 Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts
10:30 Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:13 Proman Stena Bulk to promote a greener shipping future with additional methanol-ready vessel
10:09 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
09:46 Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 11
09:25 Oil prices rise in response to growth of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 10

2020 November 10

18:01 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill
17:59 Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards
17:44 Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport
17:16 USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion
16:28 Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021
16:05 Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV