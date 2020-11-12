2020 November 12 12:22

Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW

Total length of the Basin’s waterways is 5,881.6 km

Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of Russia’s inland water ways. According to Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), operation of aids to navigation was suspended in the Basin from November 10.

806 aids to navigation was in service in the season of 2020.

According to the State Register of Ships, the Basin numbers 1,177 vessels including 848 self-propelled and 329 non-self-propelled ships.

Administration of the Baikal-Angara Basin manages 5,881.6 kilometers of waterways in the Irkutsk Region and in the Republic of Buryatia.

Key waterways in the Basin: Baikal lake; Irkutsk, Bratsk and Ust-Ilim reservoirs; Angara, Selenga, Barguzin and Turka rivers.