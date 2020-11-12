2020 November 12 11:23

Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic

The President signed Executive Order On the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. . According to the official website of the Kremlin, the document was signed on November 10, 2020.

In accordance with Article 83 (e) of the Russian Federation Constitution, Vladimir Putin appointed Alexei Chekunkov Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

Vladimir Putin also appointed Nikolai Shulginov Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kozlov - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Savelyev – Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation.