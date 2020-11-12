  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 12 13:05

    Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future

    Royal IHC is changing its organisation with the aim of returning to profitability while maintaining a loyal and satisfied customer base, and the high levels of technological leadership and quality for which it is renowned. The organisation is restructured in line with a realistic turnover ambition of EUR 600-700 million. With this action, IHC expects to create a sustainable future perspective for its employees, the company said in its release.

    As a result of these changes, approximately 300 jobs will be lost in The Netherlands over the coming months, with a similar number of redundancies taking place outside of the country. This mainly concerns management and office roles. In addition, a contingent workforce of around 500 will be phased out.

    A two-year Social Plan has been agreed with the trade unions. This gives IHC the space to further optimise the organisation in the coming period. The aim is to help employees as much as possible from work to work, for example through collaborations with (local) government and industry.

    From now on, the company will focus on its core activities in the dredging and offshore market. Activities in the (wet) mining and defence markets have been designated as potential core activities, with opportunities to develop further. A number of subsidiaries will also be divested.

    With this approach, IHC ensures that it has a sustainable future. Unique and high-quality technology and knowledge are retained for customers in the maritime cluster.
     
    In order to return to profitability, after its takeover by an industry consortium, and to offer it a sustainable future, Royal IHC is returning to its core activities in the dredging and offshore market. In addition, the size of the organisation will be brought in line with the expected turnover for the coming years. As a result of these changes, about 300 jobs will be lost in The Netherlands in the coming months. A similar number of redundancies will take place at its various offices outside The Netherlands. This mainly concerns management and office roles.

    It was clear at the time of its acquisition by an industry consortium last June that IHC would define a new strategy in which it would return to its strong foundations. Moving forwards, the company will focus on its core activities in the dredging and offshore market.

    Activities in the (wet) mining and defence markets have been designated as potential core activities, with opportunities to develop further.

    Other activities and business units will be divested, with the key objective being job retention. With this approach, IHC is helping to ensure that the company has a strong future, and that unique and specialist knowledge and technology is retained for its customers in the maritime sector.

    In order to achieve a sustainable future perspective, the organisation needs to be restructured in line with its current workload and turnover ambitions for the coming years. In view of the global economic situation, an order book with a value of EUR 600-700 million is a realistic starting point. The aforementioned organisational changes, a reduction in employee numbers and the phasing out of the contingent workforce are all necessary steps in this process.

    IHC has agreed an appropriate redundancy plan with the unions, based on as much guidance as possible in helping workers make the transition into new roles and offering support in increasing their employability skills in the labour market. Various training and education courses are being offered for this purpose.

    The aim is to help employees as much as possible, for example through collaborations with various companies in the region and (local) government to help preserve the unique craftsmanship within the maritime sector. The works council has advised on the plans, which are also backed by the various social partners involved, all of whom recognise the necessary steps that have been taken to give IHC a stronger future perspective.

    Now the new organisational structure is in place and conditions for a sustainable future have been created, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jaap Huijskes has stepped down. As chairman, he guided IHC through an important period, for which the company is very grateful. Commissioner Menno Snel takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 1 November.

Другие новости по темам: Royal IHC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 12

18:07 MSC awarded “Ship of the Year” at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
17:47 Rosmorport to invest over RUB 19 billion of its own resources in development of ports till 2030
17:04 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
16:56 Yang Ming returns to profitability in 2020 Q3
16:55 Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan
16:32 Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY
16:04 MTU engines from Rolls-Royce to supply new "Peter Wessels" tug in Emden port with 63 tons bollard pull
15:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Nov 12
15:41 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in 10M’2020
15:20 dship Carriers delivers offshore renewables installation equipment for Taiwanese windfarm
15:14 HHLA posts results for January - September 2020
14:52 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches longline factory ship of Project МТ 1112XL
14:33 Ocean Network Express to launch new Europe - West Africa service
14:04 Bunker market sees slight increase of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:30 NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating crane shipped for export 2.5 million tons of agricultural commodities
13:05 Royal IHC restructures to safeguard a sustainable future
12:49 Port of Gdynia Authority launches procedure to select private partner for outer port construction
12:22 Navigation season is over in the Baikal-Angara Basin of RF IWW
12:01 MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes
11:23 Alexei Chekunkov appointed Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic
11:00 Wärtsilä and CBO to partner in Latin America’s first hybrid vessel upgrade project
10:42 ICS report reveals scale of challenge to decarbonise shipping
10:05 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
10:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 12
09:59 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea
09:26 Oil prices continue rising
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of November 11

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel
17:42 Processing factory being installed on supertrawler "Captain Vdovichenko"
17:14 ABP celebrates the completion of the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at the Port of Hull
16:51 Finland tightens legislation on management of vessel waste in ports
16:29 Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)
16:04 PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley
15:33 Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%
15:04 Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway
14:37 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
14:36 Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship
14:15 Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
13:29 Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June
13:01 Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai
12:38 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y
12:15 Aker Solutions completes the merger with Kvaerner
11:49 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for December 2020
11:24 Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight
11:02 Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts
10:30 Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:13 Proman Stena Bulk to promote a greener shipping future with additional methanol-ready vessel
10:09 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
09:46 Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 11
09:25 Oil prices rise in response to growth of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 10

2020 November 10

18:01 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill
17:59 Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards
17:44 Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport
17:16 USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion
16:28 Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021
16:05 Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV