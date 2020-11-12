2020 November 12 12:01

MacGregor secures contract to supply LNG bunker barge hose handling cranes

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Wisconsin, USA to supply two fixed boom cranes that will handle the hoses on a new 5,400m3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker barge currently under construction and an estimated delivery by the end of 2021, the company said in its release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s third quarter of 2020 order intake. The MacGregor Rapp HP63-13F cranes will handle the hoses that transfer LNG from the barge to the LNG-powered vessel during bunkering operations. The hoses will be 63 ft. long and designed to handle 6,500 lbs. at 42 ft. and 1000 lbs. at 63 ft. MacGregor has a long record of accomplishment of delivering high-quality hose handling cranes for oil tanker barges to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and many other barge constructors in the U.S. This will be the first pair of cranes to be delivered for an LNG bunkering application.

The barge is being built for Polaris New Energy, a subsidiary of Northstar Midstream. The homeport will be Jacksonville, Florida, USA and operations will service customers along the Florida coast.

