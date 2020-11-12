2020 November 12 10:05

MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) brought an additional Drive-Through Container Scanner into operation at MPS Terminal 3 this month. With a total of six Container Scanners installed at the terminal, operational efficiency is guaranteed, the company said in its release.



During the handover to the Operations Team, Head of Construction, Mr. Matthieu Ferraro indicated that MPS’ consistency in developing the port and its innovative vision has resulted in this latest acquisition. He explained that this sixth scanner will serve as a backup during routine maintenance and ensure that cargo flows remain uninterrupted.



The HCVP Scanner is a latest of its kind for the inspection of trucks, containers and other vehicles. It provides Customs Officers with cargo manifest verification against the captured X-Ray images, reducing the need for manual inspections. It can also detect drugs, explosives and weapons.



Its accelerators penetrate steel from 230mm (9in) to 300mm (11.8in) while providing a high throughput. It has a small carbon footprint with the ability to allow a throughput of 100 to 120 vehicles per hour.



MPS is a joint venture between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Meridian Port Holdings Limited, with Bolloré Transport & Logistics and APM Terminals. Over the years, MPS has continued to complement the country’s trade volume growth with investments in equipment and technology to boost Tema Port’s handling capacity. MPS is the region’s most efficient Container Terminal, it provides the shipping lines with the highest productivity levels (discharge/load) with real-time electronic data interchange using a leading Terminal Operating System.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 74 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.