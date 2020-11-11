2020 November 11 16:29

Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)

Rosatom says equipment of major importance for Power Unit 1 – the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) – has been delivered to the Akkuyu NPP site, having covered a distance of 3,000 kilometers. The RPV is large-size equipment, which, at the NPP operation stage, accommodates nuclear fuel, and where a nuclear reaction involving liberation of a high amount of heat takes place under high pressure.

The RPV, which weighs 330 tons, and is 4.5 m in diameter and 12 meters high, was manufactured at Atommash, the Volgodonsk branch of JSC AEM-technology. The manufacture took nearly three years. More than 750 production operations were carried out during the production of the reactor pressure vessel. The RPV for Akkuyu NPP and its parts successfully passed more than 300 quality control tests at various stages of manufacture. It took 20 days to deliver the RPV from the special quay of JSC Atommash at Tsimlyanskoye Reservoir to the Eastern Cargo Terminal at the Akkuyu NPP site.