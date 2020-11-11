2020 November 11 15:33

Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%

The company's revenue from port charges increased by 9%

In October 2020, FSUE “Rosmorport” revenue decreased by 0.4%, to 2.25 billion rubles as compared to September this year, Rosmorport says in a press release. At the same time, the company's revenue from port charges for the period increased by 9% compared to September 2020, to 1.6 billion rubles.

In October 2020, the number of served vessels increased by 5% to 15.6 thousand units compared to September this year. At the same time, the port calls of foreign vessels, the share of which in terms of revenue from port dues amounts to 94%, increased by 6%, to 6.7 thousand units, and calls in cabotage increased by 5%, to 8.9 thousand units.

The increase in the number of vessels serviced was mainly due to an increase in cargo transshipment volumes at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Novorossiysk, Ust Luga, Vladivostok, Vostochny, and Nakhodka.

On November 3, 2020, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the State Flag of the Russian Federation was hoisted on the icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin. Viktor Chernomyrdin is the flagship of the FSUE “Rosmorport” fleet and the world's largest and most powerful (25 MWt) non-nuclear icebreaker. It is able to overcome 2 m thick ice with a speed of 2 knots.

In October this year, FSUE “Rosmorport” issued a pilot tranche of exchange bonds in the amount of 4 billion rubles under the program for 25 billion rubles. Almost the entire issue was bought out by large banks, NPF management companies and insurers. The funds will be used to finance the investment program of the enterprise.

In October, by order of FSUE “Rosmorport”, a new 18 MWt icebreaker of ice class Icebreaker7 was laid down at the Pella Shipyard.