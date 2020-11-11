2020 November 11 15:04

Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway

Equinor has awarded Norsea Group AS, Saga Fjordbase AS and ASCO Norge AS contracts for services at supply bases in Norway. The contracts are awarded on behalf of Equinor operated licences on the Norwegian continental shelf, the company said in its release.

The three suppliers have been delivering safe and efficient operations at the supply bases since 2015. The new contracts are awarded through an exercise of options included in the framework agreements established in 2015.

The contracts will start up on 1 July 2021 and have a duration of two years. The total value of the contracts is estimated at about NOK 1.4 billion. The scope includes terminal and warehouse services.

Equinor cooperates with these and other suppliers at the bases to reduce CO2 emissions from logistical operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. A recent example is the common effort to enable shore-to-ship power supply, now in place at five of the bases. This significantly reduces both CO2 emissions and noise from vessels while docked at the bases.