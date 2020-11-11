2020 November 11 14:15

Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service

Igor Artemyev appointed as Assistant to President Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appointed Maksim Shaskolsky as the Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service.



According to the official website of RF Government, Igor Artemyev, previous Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has been appointed as Assistant to President Putin.

Previous position of Maksim Shaskolsky – Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg.