  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 11 14:15

    Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service

    Igor Artemyev appointed as Assistant to President Putin

    Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appointed Maksim Shaskolsky as the Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service.

    According to the official website of RF Government, Igor Artemyev, previous Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has been appointed as Assistant to President Putin.

    Previous position of Maksim Shaskolsky – Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg.

Другие новости по темам: FAS, appointments  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 11

18:48 Konecranes receives order for second mobile harbor crane from Port of Naples
18:22 Equinor awarded Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger contracts for drilling and well services on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
18:05 KN selected international experts to advise on acquisition of FSRU vessel
17:42 Processing factory being installed on supertrawler "Captain Vdovichenko"
17:14 ABP celebrates the completion of the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at the Port of Hull
16:51 Finland tightens legislation on management of vessel waste in ports
16:29 Reactor pressure vessel for Power Unit 1 delivered to Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)
16:04 PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley
15:33 Rosmorport anonounces decrease of revenue by 0.4%
15:04 Equinor awarded contracts for services at seven supply bases in Norway
14:37 MPS enhances border security and port gate capacity
14:36 Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship
14:15 Maksim Shaskolsky appointed as Head of Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
13:29 Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June
13:01 Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai
12:38 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y
12:15 Aker Solutions completes the merger with Kvaerner
11:49 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for December 2020
11:24 Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight
11:02 Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts
10:30 Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:13 Proman Stena Bulk to promote a greener shipping future with additional methanol-ready vessel
10:09 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
09:46 Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 11
09:25 Oil prices rise in response to growth of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 10

2020 November 10

18:01 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill
17:59 Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards
17:44 Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport
17:16 USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion
16:28 Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021
16:05 Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV
15:27 MSCC Bronka handled project cargo weighing over 340 tonnes
15:03 NYK Group owned and managed vessels recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's Green Ship Programme
14:30 Stockholm Norvik Port RoRo terminal opens with maiden call by Stena Line
13:51 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 10M’2020 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
13:09 EPS managed vessel M/V CMA CGM Tenere successfully carried out the company’s first LNG bunkering
13:02 New DNV GL class rules for floating offshore wind expands industry horizon
12:15 Prosafe extends contract with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel
11:53 DEME holds virtual naming ceremony for next generation trailing suction hopper dredgers ‘Bonny River’ and ‘Meuse River’
11:43 TransContainer organized service on chickpea transportation from the Volga Region to India
11:01 The next-generation cable laying vessel launched at Ulstein Verft
10:56 Port SEZ and Caspian cluster to be established in Astrakhan Region
10:55 Høglund and HB Hunte develop breakthrough CO2 Vessel, Tank and Cargo Handling concept to support carbon capture and storage projects
10:30 Yevgeny Ditrikh relieved of his duties as Transport Minister
10:08 ESL Shipping joins the City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 10
09:54 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL strengthen collaboration with framework agreement
09:44 Action plan approved for implementation of shipbuilding development strategy
09:25 Oil prices are going down
09:19 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 9

2020 November 9

18:24 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Cititug in Ecuador
17:57 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 10.72 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’2020
17:32 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment to build 11 survey ships for Rechvodput
17:06 Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park
16:55 Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port
16:33 SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
16:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt