2020 November 11 13:29

Rotterdam to host European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 on 16-17 June

That will be the 4th edition of European Environmental Ports Conference

Back for its 4th edition, European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 will be taking place on the 16th & 17th June in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The event will bring together senior representatives from the global port community and shipping companies, as well as environmental policy-makers, academic experts, consultants, and technology providers, to tackle the most pressing topics of the maritime industry.

European Environmental Ports Conference 2021 will provide informative presentations on the very latest challenges, solutions and developments in reducing emissions, pollution and energy consumption, as well as discussing the possibilities of industrial collaboration and a more sustainable future

Given the increasing focus on environmental regulations from the IMO and policy makers in the maritime sector, there is a growing responsibility and requirement of ports to reduce their environmental impact; now is a crucial time to share best practices and explore new technologies and methodologies in order to advance daily operations of a port with minimal ecological consequences.

