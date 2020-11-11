Dry dock works for the first Chinese cruise ship start in Shanghai

  The version for the print

    The beginning of hull erection works, as well as the coin ceremony of the first cruise ship that Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (SWS), subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is building for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC, took place at the Shanghai shipyard. The joint venture will also be in charge of operating the unit, Fincantieri said in its release.

    The new unit, which will be delivered in 2023, will accommodate about 4,250 passengers, in addition to 1,400 crew members. She will be the first cruise ship built in China for the Chinese market.
     
    The joint venture set up by Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. Ltd (CCTD) grants a technology license of the ship model platform and provides a series of technical services to SWS, including project management activities, supply chain management and sales of fundamental systems and components. The on board design will be tailored for the specific tastes of the Chinese clients.
     
    During the China International Import Export (CIIE) 2020, the most important Chinese import exhibition ending today in Shanghai, Marine Interiors, subsidiary of Fincantieri and major international player in the design and construction of public and catering areas, as well as glass walls, also signed a contract with SWS for the supply of approx. 2,800 cabins to be installed on the first unit of the program. This demonstrates the validity of Fincantieri’s early vision to oversee and enhance its supply chain. Indeed, the involvement of Marine Interiors will have a positive impact on the Italian territory, where the company is established, through the supply of materials and components which, in compliance with the CIIE principles, will then be installed in China, under the supervision of Fincantieri China.

