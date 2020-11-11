2020 November 11 11:24

Freeport of Riga is testing IT solution for reducing emissions from road freight

In cooperation with German technology companies T-Systems International GmbH and Detecon International GmbH, a new innovative IT tool is being tested at the Freeport of Riga. It aims to reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution from road freight transport. Simultaneously with the Port of Riga, the new solution is also being tested in the ports of Bremerhaven and Hamburg.

“Current climate change poses enormous challenges and imposes additional responsibilities on all sectors of the economy. Every actor in the supply chain needs to consider how to optimize his/her operations by implementing an increasingly economical and environmentally friendly energy consumption model. Ports and freight carriers in particular have a key role to play in reducing overall energy consumption and harmful emissions throughout the supply chain,” said Mr.Andrejs Sorokins, Director of Transport and External Relations at Detecon International GmbH.

The Low Carbon Mobility Management (LSMM) system makes it possible to track, control and prevent air pollution from road transport, reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution in the environment, and improve traffic safety. “We believe that the new solution, which we are currently testing in cooperation with the Port of Riga, will make a significant contribution to improving the quality of the environment in the city of Riga, as well as help to optimize costs for companies involved in the logistics chain,” added the company representative.

The Freeport of Riga Authority is currently actively working on several “smart” port projects - cooperation with transport and logistics companies is being developed, various information system solutions for ship, cargo and passenger flow accounting and management have been introduced, 5G mobile communication network has been developed, document circulation between different port units and public authorities has been automated.

“Nowadays, the competitiveness of the port is assessed not only by the port infrastructure, technical capacity and quality of services, but also by brand new criteria, such as the availability of digital solutions, climate neutrality and environmental security,” emphasized Mr.Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board.

“The Port of Riga is a unique digital platform and testing field for smart technological solutions, and our work in this area is an important step towards the Port of Riga's ambition to become a leader among Baltic ports in the implementation of digital technologies,” said V.Zeps.

Testing of the LCMM system takes place in cooperation with road transport companies SIA “Skona” and SIA “A'Tuin”, for which the use of the new solution will provide an opportunity to save fuel consumption and car maintenance costs. The IT unit of the Freeport of Riga Authority has already performed the first analysis of the received data, and it was possible to determine where in the port territory the road freight transport has spent the longest waiting time. After a longer testing period and detailed analysis, it will be possible to identify the exact bottleneck locations and causes of the problems, as well as to start work on their elimination.