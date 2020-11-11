-
2020 November 11 10:30
Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices continue rising
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $310 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $285 pmt (-$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $260
- MGO - $325
- ULSFO 0,1% - $320
- VLSFO 0,5% - $308
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
