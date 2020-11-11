2020 November 11 10:30

Bunker prices are slightly down at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue rising

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $310 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $285 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $260

- MGO - $325

- ULSFO 0,1% - $320

- VLSFO 0,5% - $308



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.