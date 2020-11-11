2020 November 11 10:09

Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 fell by 3% Y-o-Y

The decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo handling

In January-October 2020, Russian seaports handled 681.87 million tonnes, down 3% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

According to the statement, the decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo handling by 10.2% to 348.57 million tonnes. Meanwhile, handling of dry bulk cargo grew by 5.7% to 333.3 million tonnes.



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 79.96 million tonnes (-8.5%) including 25.02 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 54.94 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.1 %).



Seaports of the Baltic Sea Basin handled 200.58 million tonnes (-7.1%) including 91.82 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-0.8%) and 108.76 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.8%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 208.21 million tonnes (-3.2%) including 90.99 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+13.6%) and 117.22 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.1%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 6.89 million tonnes (+12.4%) including 2.95 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+27.4%) and 3.94 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.3%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 186.23 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 122.52 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.5%) and 63.71 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.7%).