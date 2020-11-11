2020 November 11 09:46

Vitaly Savelyev appointed Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation

The Executive Order has been signed by Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order On the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation. According to the official website of the Kremlin, the document was signed on November 10, 2020.

The President appointed Vitaly Savelyev Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation in accordance with Article 83 (e) of the Russian Federation Constitution.

The Executive Order comes into force from the day of signing.



Vitaly Savelyev had been offered as a candidate by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



On November 9, 2020, the President signed Executive Order On Yevgeny Ditrikh according to which Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Ditrikh was relieved of his duties.

Vladimir Putin also appointed Nikolai Shulginov Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kozlov - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.



Related link:

Yevgeny Ditrikh relieved of his duties as Transport Minister>>>>