2020 November 10 17:59

Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) has won the “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia” award of 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) for the fifth time, at a ceremony held at Hotel ICON in Hong Kong on November 9th, 2020. The Managing Director of YANG MING LINE (HONG KONG) LTD., Stephen Wang, represented Yang Ming to accept the award. The recognition highlights Yang Ming’s commitment to enhancing its Intra-Asia service network and the achievement in customer service over the years.

The AFLAS, hosted and organized by Asia Cargo News, is voted by Asia Cargo News readers and peers in the industry to honor the respective outstanding companies across air and shipping lines, airports and seaport, as well as logistics, 3PLs and other associated industry professionals, for their leadership and consistency in service quality, innovation, customer-relationship management and reliability. The award winners were revealed and recognized during the ceremony each year. This year marks the fifth successive win for Yang Ming, for that, the company is deeply grateful for the support from its customers worldwide, and will continue to deliver reliable and comprehensive service in the future.

In addition to service enhancement, Yang Ming also strives to reinforce its market position in intra-Asia trade by extend its investment territory in Southeast Asia. The company has set up a new depot company named PT. FORMOSA SEJATI LOGISTICS in Surabaya, Indonesia in 2018, and continued to establish Jambatan Merah Formosa Depot Sdn. Bhd this year. Coupled with the delivery of the ten new 2,800 TEU class vessels starting this year, Yang Ming will take the advantage of new vessels’ advanced features, which enable fuel efficiency and operating cost saving, and in turn seize the market opportunity in Southeast Asia and offer more competitive service to its customers.