2020 November 10 17:16

USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion

The Arc5 class ship will have a capacity of 2,500 passengers



Baltic Passenger Lines LLC (established by Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg “Marine Façade” JSC and Aeropolis, a subsidiary of Pulkovo JSC) are set to have an LNG-powered cruise ship for 2,500 passengers built by United Shipbuilding Corporation, Dmitry Kostin, Development Director of Marine Façade, said at the round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” organized by IAA PortNews.



According to him, the ship of Arc5 class is to be built with respect of all epidemiological requirements and fly the flag of the Russian Federation.



The cost of construction is estimated at RUB 27 billion. The ship intended for cruise lines of the Baltic Sea will be operated by Baltic Passenger Lines LLC.



The construction is to be financed by the federal budget.



Related link:

Electric propulsion, nuclear fuel and liquefied gas: what is the future of shipping? >>>>